Bomb squad investigates suspicious package

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Part of a Shreveport street is back open after authorities investigated a suspicious package.
KSLA News 12 has been told that it was on a SporTran bus.
Authorities got the call about the package about 9:30 p.m.
“According to the driver of the bus, a male was acting suspicious relative to the bag,” Fire Department spokesman Fred Sanders said.
“He exited the bus rapidly and left the bag on the bus.”
When that happened, the driver evacuated the bus.
It was not immediately clear how many other riders were on the bus.
The Fire Department’s bomb squad took X-rays of the package and found it only contained personal items, Sanders said.
Until they knew otherwise, first responders had to treat the package as if it was hazardous.
Authorities had closed off the 200 block of Texas Street.
That’s between Market and North Spring streets.
The roadway has since been reopened.
This is a developing story and will be updated as the situation develops.
