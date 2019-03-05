Tre’Davious White, Mudbugs donate to local organization

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The family of Tre’Davious White, a Shreveport native, LSU All-American and now Buffalo Bills star, alongside the Shreveport Mudbugs, paid it forward to the community on Monday.
White’s family and the Mudbugs donated $1,400 to the MLK Neighborhood Association, which is where White grew up. The money was raised during Tre’ White night at the Mudbugs Mardi Gras celebration, where a number 18 white LSU jersey was raffled off.
“Tre’Davious has always said that when he makes it, he’s going to give back to his home and to his community,” said Lashawnita Ruffin, White’s mother. “I’m very proud of him for sticking to his word and going forth and making it happen for the young kids.”
The MLK Neighborhood Association has been around for nearly 85 years and has worked to improve, grow and advocate for Shreveport’s MLK community.
State Representative Cedric Glover, Dist. 4, said he’s very grateful for the Mudbugs and for White’s contribution to the organization.
“Thank you for having the vision to understand there are others coming behind you [White] who want to be like you,” Glover said. “Taking the time to help them know whether it’s through academics, or athletics, or entrepreneurial efforts, they have the potential to be able to fulfill their potential the same way you did.”
Tommy Scott, a co-manager of the Shreveport Mudbugs, said this donation is all about helping the next generation of kids.
“That’s the purpose, it adds value to the city, it not only brings joy and entertainment, but it helps out good causes along the way,” Scott said.
White’s mother said she hopes to have Tre’Davious back to Shreveport soon to continue efforts of this nature.
