Teen dies a day after being hit by pickup while standing at his mailbox

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - An East Texas teenager died a day after being hit by a vehicle while standing at his mailbox, authorities report.
Joshua Lee James Odum, 18, of Big Sandy, Texas, died Sunday at Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
He was injured in an accident about 3:21 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 80 a mile west of Gladewater, Texas.
Preliminary investigation shows a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup being driven by 34-year-old Cody Lindley, of Mineola, Texas, was traveling east on U.S. 80 when the truck struck a 2001 Acura, says a statement from Texas DPS Staff Sgt. Jean M. Dark.
Troopers said the car was legally parked on the eastbound shoulder of the highway.
Authorities identified Odum as its driver.
His body has since been taken to Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, Texas.
Services for the Longview, Texas, native will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in its chapel at 401 N. Martin St., the funeral home reports.
Visitation will run from 6-8 p.m. Friday.
Interment will be in Gladewater Memorial Gardens.
