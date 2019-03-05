Rex continues traditional toast despite fire at Montgomery-Grace House

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Krewe of Rex continued their tradition of stopping at the Montgomery-Grace House on Mardi Gras Day following a fire that destroyed the home two weeks ago.
The Krewe made their way to 2525 St. Charles Avenue Tuesday to raise a flag dated 1907 and to hold their annual toast.
The home which has also been called the Rex House has been a part of the Krewe’s tradition for decades.
Two weeks ago, a massive 7-alarm fire destroyed the historic home. Many members of the Montgomery-Grace family as well as members of the Krewe of Rex watched as firefighters worked to put out the fire.
In the days following the fire, many historic pieces from the home, such as pictures, were able to be salvaged from the fire.
