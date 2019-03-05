One arrested, another wanted for drive-by shooting in Bienville Parish

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested one suspect in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened on Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019.
Just after 6:00 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Blacksmith Rd, victims claimed seeing two men fire shots in their direction.
Investigators determined at least two different firearms were used to shoot into a parked car and residence. One shot hit a window in the home, just missing three children.
Isaiah Fritz Walter, 20, of Ringgold, was arrested in connection to the shooting on nine counts of attempted first degree murder. An arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect.
Walter is currently being held in the Bienville Parish jail. His bond is set at $1 million.
