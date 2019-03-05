NWLA gets first ever axe throwing venue

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at throwing axes — you’re in luck.
Northwest Louisiana has its first-ever axe throwing venue that’s located right in Bossier City: Bayou Axe Throwing Company. The venue is located at 509 Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City and is open Thursday through Sunday.
Geno Goodman, and Doug Rodgers came up with the idea after visiting another axe throwing venue in Dallas. They officially opened their business to the public on Friday, March 1st.
“It’s just something different, and people don’t understand it until they come and do it," Rodgers said. “We’ve never had anyone leave that didn’t just love it.”
Instructors will be on location to teach everyone how to properly throw an axe.
The pair require everyone who throws to wear close toed shoes. They will supply axes for everyone to throw, and no one under the age of 13 is allowed. Those under 18 must be supervised by a parent or guardian and require a signature from parents.
Tuesday March 5th, Bayou Axe will host it’s grand opening party from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be music, food and people can come out, learn more about their business and also throw.
