Mardi Gras closing ceremony venue changed

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - As Fat Tuesday comes to a close, a change of venue will be held for the closing of Shreveport-Bossier's Mardi Gras season.
Instead of holding the closing ceremony on the Texas Street bridge, events will be held at Riverview Park. The change of venue is because of construction being performed on the bridge, according to Chris Jay, with Shreveport-Bossier’s Convention and Tourist Bureau.
ArkLaTex crws will gather at the events center at 351 Aero Drive to kick off the night. At 10 p.m. Krewes will have each Captain present their Royal Court one last time.
At 11:20 p.m. festivities will start in Riverview Park, in the 700 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. Captains will give a final toast to the Carnival season.
Krewe of Atlas will supply the champagne.
At midnight, Monsignor Earl Provenza will impose ashes to those who observe Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.
