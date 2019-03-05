Late week warm up brings chance of strong storms

Temperatures will dip back into the 20s again tonight, but we'll see a warming trend kick in for the second half of the work week. Our next big storm system is due on by Saturday and is still expected to bring widespread rain and storms and the possibility of severe weather.
Skies will remain primarily clear tonight. Temperatures will drop back below freezing falling into the mid to upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect again for the entire ArkLaTex. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow. We’ll warm up a little more with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.
Clouds will be on the increase Thursday with just a slight shower chance. Highs will continue to warm, getting back into the low 60s. By Friday we’ll be in the low 70s with a few showers or storms possible.
A strong storm system and cold front will arrive in the area on Saturday. Showers and storms may get started in the morning, but should exit the area by mid to late afternoon. There is a risk of seeing some severe weather, but exact timing and impacts won’t become clear until later this week. Temperatures Saturday will be mild with highs in the low 70s.
Dry weather is expected to return on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to close out the weekend. More unsettled weather is likely the first half of next week with high temperatures remaining in the 60s.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.