Funeral set for NWLA businessman who was piloting small plane that crashed

Funeral set for NWLA businessman who was piloting small plane that crashed
A preliminary FAA report identifies this Piper PA 46-350P registered as N428CD as the fixed-wing, single-engine plane that crashed into Red River the morning of Feb. 28.
By KSLA Staff | March 4, 2019 at 10:24 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 10:24 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Services are set for the pilot of a small plane that crashed into Red River.

Shreveport businessman Richard Crockett “Ricky” Lennard, 61, is one of two people killed when the plane went down Feb. 28.

Also killed was his passenger, 56-year-old Michael S. Hollis.

Lennard’s funeral is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, Head of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport.

Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery in Shreveport.

The funeral will be preceded by visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Drive in Shreveport.

RELATED:

Missing plane believed found, according to Bossier Parish authorities

FAA confirms 2 killed when small plane crashed into Red River

Family, friends speak out while diving crews work to recover plane in Red River

Divers recover bodies from Red River; plane crash victims identified

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.