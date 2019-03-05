Funeral set for NWLA businessman who was piloting small plane that crashed

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Services are set for the pilot of a small plane that crashed into Red River.
Shreveport businessman Richard Crockett “Ricky” Lennard, 61, is one of two people killed when the plane went down Feb. 28.
Also killed was his passenger, 56-year-old Michael S. Hollis.
Lennard’s funeral is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, Head of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport.
Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery in Shreveport.
The funeral will be preceded by visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Drive in Shreveport.
