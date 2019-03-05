Freezing cold morning turns into sunny, chilly afternoon

Good morning! It’s freezing cold outside, literally, so make sure to bundle up before you step out the door this morning. You’ll need a winter coat, hat, gloves and a scarf once again this morning. Other than the cold temperatures, weather problems are not expected this morning. A FREEZE WARNING will continue through 10 a.m. this morning.
A freezing cold morning will turn into a sunny, chilly afternoon. Despite a ton of sunshine, highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s. You'll need to keep a heavy jacket or winter coat handy all day. Also, make sure to dust off your sunglasses. A north wind at 5-10 mph will likely keep wind chills in the upper 30s or lower 40s all day. You'll need to stay bundled up this afternoon and evening for any Fat Tuesday events you'll be attending. Temperatures will start to tumble this evening. Most places will be back in the 30s by 7 p.m. and near freezing by midnight.
Under clear and quiet conditions, another area wide freeze is expected tonight. Temperatures will tumble into the 20s area wide again tonight. Make sure to take your freeze precautions once again tonight.
Winter will slowly turn into the spring the rest of the week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 50s. On Thursday, most places will top 60 degrees, which is just below average for this time of year. It’s going to be very spring-like on Friday. Highs on Friday will be near or just above 70 degrees. We’ll add more clouds and a little wet weather by the end of the work week as well.
The weekend will start off stormy. A strong storm system and cold front will bring in a round of rain and storms Friday night into Saturday. Strong to severe storms will be possible during this time as well. The exact timing of the system will likely have a big impact on the threat of severe weather. The threat of severe weather will likely be lower if the system comes in earlier Saturday compared to later in the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s. Right now, Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the 60s. We should be dry and mostly sunny, though.
Enjoy the sunshine today! We haven't seen a lot of it lately.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
