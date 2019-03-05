Freezing cold morning turns into sunny, chilly afternoon

The weekend will start off stormy. A strong storm system and cold front will bring in a round of rain and storms Friday night into Saturday. Strong to severe storms will be possible during this time as well. The exact timing of the system will likely have a big impact on the threat of severe weather. The threat of severe weather will likely be lower if the system comes in earlier Saturday compared to later in the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s. Right now, Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the 60s. We should be dry and mostly sunny, though.