FIRST ALERT: Threat of severe weather increasing on Saturday

The threat of severe weather on Saturday is increasing.
On Saturday, a strong storm system and cold front will swing through the area and bring in a round of rain and storms. There will be the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms.
The very latest severe weather outlook for Saturday does include every parish and county in the ArkLaTex. Right now, it looks like the main threats with this storm system will damaging winds and tornadoes.
It’s still a little too early to pinpoint the timing of the strongest storms on Saturday. However, the exact timing of the storms could have a big impact on the threat of severe weather. The threat of severe weather could be a little lower if the storms come in earlier in the day compared to if they come through during the warmest time of day. Regardless, this is going to be a strong storms system and severe weather will still be possible whenever the strongest storms move through the area.
There are still some timing differences between the two main weather models. The American or GFS model is still a little more aggressive and faster than the EURO model. It shows the strongest storms moving through Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. The EURO shows the strongest storms moving through Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. You can see the difference in timing between the two models by comparing the images below.
The main weather headline for now is the cold weather. Under clear and quiet conditions, another area wide freeze is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A FREEZE WARNING will be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday evening to 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Make sure to take your freeze precautions before you go to bed Tuesday night - bring in your sensitive plants, bring in your pets or give them a warm shelter with fresh food and water and cover or insulate any exterior pipes.
Temperatures will be below freezing across a good chunk of the area by 10 p.m. Tuesday evening and won’t warm above freezing until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Most places will spend about 12 hours below freezing Tuesday tonight through Wednesday morning.
Overnight lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be in the 20s area wide.
Winter will slowly turn into the spring the rest of the week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 50s. On Thursday, most places will top 60 degrees, which is just below average for this time of year. It’s going to be very spring-like on Friday. Highs on Friday will be near or just above 70 degrees. We’ll add more clouds and a little wet weather by the end of the work week as well.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team continue to be your First Alert on the potential for freezing temperatures Tuesday night and severe weather on Saturday.
