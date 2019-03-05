Fire tears through Shreveport home, occupants escape

Fire tears through Shreveport home, occupants escape
All three people were able to escape the home before firefighters arrived, according to officials on the scene. (Source: Cody Jennings)
By KSLA Staff | March 5, 2019 at 6:20 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 6:20 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Three people are safe following a house fire on Tuesday morning.

Crews were called just after 1 a.m. to the 2900 block of Essex street. That's in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood.

According to firefighters on the scene, one person suffered a cut to the hand while exiting the home.

Crews had the blaze under control in a little over 20 minutes.

The house had sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage. The fire was under control at 1:34 a.m.

No injuries to firefighters.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.