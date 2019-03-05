Fire tears through Shreveport home, occupants escape

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Three people are safe following a house fire on Tuesday morning.
Crews were called just after 1 a.m. to the 2900 block of Essex street. That's in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood.
According to firefighters on the scene, one person suffered a cut to the hand while exiting the home.
Crews had the blaze under control in a little over 20 minutes.
The house had sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage. The fire was under control at 1:34 a.m.
No injuries to firefighters.
The cause is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.