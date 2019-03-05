Debate over hiring of 2 police officers stirs dissension in Minden

MINDEN, LA (KSLA) - Minden's mayor says his Police Department is short three officers and soon will lose another.
But an effort Monday to confirm the hiring of two officers failed 2-3 despite the recommendation of the Webster Parish city’s police chief and personnel committee.
Police Chief Steve Cropper, noting that all the proper procedures were followed, said he felt bad for Lowell Lister and William Wright because they thought they were going to be hired Monday.
Mayor Terry Gardner described the council’s action as unprecedented.
So today the mayor vetoed the council’s action.
Here is a letter explaining his reasoning:
Now both officers are expected to begin work Friday morning.
That said, indications are that the City Council still has the right to overturn the mayor’s veto as long as it does so by the same number of votes needed to pass the original measure.
And then there’s the lingering controversy that has some residents still stewing over the City Council’s original vote.
That ignited a social media storm.
Meantime, the city is accepting applications to hire more officers.
The police chief said he appreciates the mayor standing up for what’s right.
