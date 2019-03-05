Countdown to 2019 Defenders of Liberty Air Show

BARKSDALE AFB, LA (KSLA) - Months before the Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show takes flight at Barksdale Air Force Base, organizers spend countless hours preparing for an event that will dazzle thousands of visitors.
“It’s a significant movement to make an air show happen,” explained Air Force Maj. Benjamin Kempen, director of this year’s two-day event.
“I have a whole team of close to 50 people that work together to make the air show happen, and all the volunteers underneath them as well. So around 1,800 people total is about what it takes to put on a show.”
Kempen and his team have spent hours planning and organizing this year’s air show.
The sheer load of the logistics for the show has the B-52 instructor pilot now dedicating 100 percent of his time to the event.
“Definitely out of my normal day-to-day wheelhouse,” Kempen joked. "But I really enjoy it! I’ve been able to work with some really great people. And it’s been a really fun and exciting adventure so far.”
The Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show has been uniting people of all ages, both near and far, since 1933.
“It’s a great opportunity to show our mission. It’s a great opportunity to build a relationship with our community as well as honor those service members and the veterans as well that have gone before us, as well as an opportunity to show our base and inspire the next generation of people to be able to pursue aviation in the military.”
With featured acts like the Canadian Forces Snowbirds ...
and the F-35 Heritage Flight demo team ...
... you’re bound to find entertainment for the whole family.
