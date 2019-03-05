Brazen liquor store bandit back in jail, facing theft charges, resisting arrest

Sekonie Jones was caught on camera in 2017 shoplifting multiple liquor bottles

A woman lands herself behind bars for theft again after becoming a viral sensation for shoplifting at a Shreveport liquor store in 2017. (Source: CPSO)
By KSLA Staff | March 5, 2019 at 5:27 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 5:27 AM

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A woman known for a viral video of her shoplifting several liquor bottles in 2017 is back in jail.

Sekonie Jones, 38, Of Shreveport is charged with two counts of theft and a charge of resisting an officer.

Her bond is set at $6,000.

In August 2017, Jones was caught on video stealing multiple bottles from a Shreveport liquor store. Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers shared the video on its YouTube in hopes someone would identify her.

However, due to Jones’ brazenness, the video was shared across social media and amassed a viewing total of nearly 200,000 times on YouTube.

In post on her personal Facebook, she appeared to admit to the 2017 crime saying “I hustle that’s what I do.”

