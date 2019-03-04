Trump feeds FCS national champs McDonald’s, Chick-Fil-a during White House visit

(Gray News) - It’s not every day the Football Championship Subdivision’s national champions get to travel to the White House and meet the leader of the free world.
But the North Dakota State Bison are no ordinary football program.
The Bison have won seven of the last eight national titles, including five in a row from 2011 – 2015. the loss of Carson Wentz to the NFL didn’t stop them, neither did the loss of head coach Craig Bohl to Wyoming.
Aside from James Madison in 2016, nothing has been able to keep them from collecting a trophy every January. The Bison easily have the most impressive resume of any of sports champions invited to meet the president in recent memory.
Even so, the Bison got the same treatment the Clemson Tigers got on their trip Washington to meet President Donald Trump: Fast food.
The president served hamburgers from McDonald’s and chicken sandwiches from Chick-fil-a, KLVY reported.
“We had the Clemson Tigers here and I did the same thing. We could’ve had chefs, we could’ve,” Trump said. “But we got fast food because we know what — I know you people very well, okay?
Clemson’s visit fell right in the middle of the longest government shutdown in United States history, so Trump spent his own cash to put together a plethora of fast food for the Tigers.
The shutdown, however, ended 38 days ago.
Trump said he opted for another fast food platter because he wanted to support American businesses.
North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven orchestrated the Bison’s trip to D.C. back in February. He and Sen. Kevin Kramer joined the president for the meeting.
