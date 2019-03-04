Tigers tumble in the polls after Longhorns sweep the series

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Tigers are no longer the No. 1 baseball team in the country after being swept by Texas this weekend.
LSU finished the week with a 1-3 record.
RELATED STORIES:
The Tigers (8-3) did beat Southern 17-4 to start the week off on a good note.
RELATED STORY: No. 1 LSU too much for Southern
March 4 baseball polls:
Perfect Game: LSU No. 14 (down from 1)
SEC: Vanderbilt (2), Mississippi State (6), Florida (8), Ole Miss (9), Arkansas (12), Auburn (15), Texas A&M (18), Georgia (22)
Baseball America: LSU No. 10 (down from 2)
SEC: Vanderbilt (1), Florida (5), Mississippi State (8), Ole Miss (12), Georgia (15), Arkansas (16), Auburn (17), South Carolina (20)
D1 Baseball: LSU No. 13 (down from 2)
SEC: Vanderbilt (1), Florida (5), Mississippi State (7), Georgia (9), Ole Miss (10), Arkansas (15), Auburn (19), Texas A&M (20), South Carolina (24), Tennessee (25)
This week’s schedule:
- March 6: Holy Cross (Alex Box Stadium)
- March: 8: California (Alex Box Stadium)
- March 9: California (Alex Box Stadium)
- March 10: California (Alex Box Stadium)
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.