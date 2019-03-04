'90210 star Luke Perry dies at age 52

(Gray News) - Actor Luke Perry, star of “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Riverdale,” died after suffering a recent stroke, his representative told media outlets.
Arnold Robinson told USA Today that Perry was surrounded by his children, fiance and several other family members when he passed. He was 52 years old.
“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning.,” Robinson said in a statement. “No further details will be released at this time.”
Perry has played construction construction-company owner Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie Andrews, for three seasons on “Riverdale,” the CW series that gives a dark take on “Archie” comics, and has been slated for a fourth.
