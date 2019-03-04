SPD searching for missing senior

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -A senior citizen is missing who reportedly walked away from her home in the 100 block of East McCormick Street in Shreveport.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, Lois Remedies, 80, was reported missing by family members on Sunday and they believe she left her home between 3:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
Remedies is described 5′4″ tall and weighs about 240 pounds.
There are concerns for her welfare while she possibly suffers from a medical condition in which she can become easily confused or lost, says local police.
Anyone with information on where Remedies is located is urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300, opt. #3.
