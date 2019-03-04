1 sought, 2 arrested over robbery, assault

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - Police are asking for your help finding one of three people suspected of robbing another person in Marshall, Texas.
Authorities say they have a warrant to arrest 18-year-old Erik Galindo, of Marshall, on one count each of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A male told officers that three people robbed him about 7:57 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 500 block of Laurel Lane then took off in a red, two-door pickup.
He then reportedly got into his own vehicle and chased after them.
The suspects fired shots at the victim in the vicinity of Washington Avenue and Oakley Street. No injuries were reported.
Detectives already have made two arrests in the case.
Richard Christopher Jr., 17, of Marshall, was booked Feb. 27 into the Harrison County Jail on one count each of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Detectives today arrested 17-year-old Sabastian Anthony and booked him into the same lockup on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Galindo to call the Police Department at (903) 935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903)935-9969.
Anonymous tips also can be submitted via the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page or the P3 Tips app.
