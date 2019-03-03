Missing woman’s family is desperate for answers

PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - It’s been nearly two months since an East Texas mother went missing, and family and friends are concerned the community will forget about their beloved daughter and friend.
“She’s either being held against her will or she’s not with us any longer,” Lauren Thompson’s father says.
It’s a chilling thought from a desperate father.
His daughter, 32-year-old Lauren Thompson has been missing since January 10th, when Panola County dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from Thompson who stated she was in a wooded area and someone was chasing her.
“That’s probably one of the hardest things about this, it’s really strange,” Thompson’s best friend Michelle Price says.
The not knowing is the worst part for the Thompson’s friends and family.
“We have no idea, we are not being given any clues or indications to what has happened,” Laurens uncle Erick Graham says.
Officials say dispatchers were able to get a general area of the call through cell phone tower pings.
Officers were able to locate Thompson’s vehicle, with no sign of Lauren.
“If someone has her, I want them to know that no one will stop looking for her,” Price says.
A search was conducted for several hours with tracking dogs and a heat detecting drone.
“This is just completely against what she would ever do, it’s the complete opposite; not checking on her kids, or any family not hearing from her, that’s not Lauren,” Graham says. Laurens family has recently offered a $5,000 reward for her return; they say it’s not much, but they want to make sure no one forgets about their little girl.
“We offered a modest reward thinking that would maybe prompt someone to come forward if they had any information,” Lauren’s father says.
If you or anyone you know has information on Lauren Thompson’s disappearance, you are urged to contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.
