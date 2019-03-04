Mardi Gras proposal at Endymion parade

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Laissez le bon temps rouler! The good times were rolling through New Orleans this past weekend as Endymion parade rolled through the big easy, but one lucky girl caught a special throw.
Right before Endymion made its way down Canal Street in New Orleans on Saturday, March 2nd, New Orleans native Russell Rainey decided it would be the perfect time to pop the question to his girlfriend, Brittany Russell. The pair high school sweet hearts met at Riverdale High School 11 years ago and have been together ever since.
