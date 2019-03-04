Krewe of Highland Parade XXIV rolls through Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The weather was cold, but that didn’t stop thousands from lining the streets for Shreveport’s annual parade.
For the past 24 years, the Krewe of Highland has hosted their parade with creative floats and people throwing hot dogs, Moon Pies, Ramen Noodles and a variety of other foods.
This year’s Grand Marshall was Mayor Adrian Perkins.
“We come every year and wouldn’t miss this parade for anything,” Cailey Davis says.
Davis and her family have made this parade an annual tradition to attend. They bring out the grill and tailgate before the parade starts.
“Come to the parade, always bring a blanket and have something to snack on,” Davis says.
Several of this year’s floats had creative themes such as trolls, rock and roll and even the iconic hot dog float.
The Krewe of Highland Parade is the last major parade in Shreveport.
