Greenwood man, 76, charged with murdering his cousin

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Greenwood man has been charged with second-degree murder for killing one of his family members overnight. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 7300 block of Golden Meadows Road.
Police say Jerold Wayne Barron, 76, shot and killed his cousin, who was in his 40s.
Barron is currently being held in the Caddo Correctional Center. His bond has not been set at this time.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated as details become available.
