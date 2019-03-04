FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning tonight

Freezing temperatures are expected all across the ArkLaTex tonight. We'll stay chilly until midweek with a big warm up expected by Friday. Our next big weather maker will bring showers and storms and possibly some severe weather to start off the weekend.
Skies will start clearing tonight. Temperatures will be very cold, falling back into the mid 20s by morning. Expect sunshine tomorrow, but prepare to bundle up again. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees below average for this time of year with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. After another below freezing start Wednesday morning we’ll warm into the mid 50s by afternoon.
Temperatures will continue to climb the rest of the week. We’ll be mostly cloudy on Thursday but with a south wind kicking in temperatures will climb into the low 60s. By Friday expect highs around 70. A few showers or storms are possible as the week comes to an end.
The weekend appears to start off stormy. Showers and storms could be moving through during the morning hours and possibly bring some severe weather along with them. We should start drying out during the afternoon. Highs Saturday will reach the low 70s. Sunday looks dry with some sunshine and only slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60s.
