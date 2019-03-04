Family shooting leaves one dead; CPSO investigating

GREENWOOD, LA (KSLA) -The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Greenwood Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday night.
The incident happened in the 7300 block of Golden Meadows Road just after 7:00 p.m.
According to authorities, a male, in his 70′s, shot and killed his cousin, who was in his 40′s.
An argument led to the shooting, but what the argument was about has not yet been determined.
The unidentified suspect is detained for questioning at this time and the name of the victim has not been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
As we learn more information, we will keep you updated on our KSLA News 12 app and website.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.