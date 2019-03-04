Family shooting leaves one dead; CPSO investigating

GREENWOOD, LA (KSLA) -The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Greenwood police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday night. The incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. in the 7300 block of Golden Meadows Road.
According to authorities, a male, in his 70s, shot and killed his cousin, who was in his 40s.
An argument led to the shooting, but what the argument was about has not yet been determined.
The unidentified suspect has been detained for questioning at this time. The name of the victim has not been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
