Evangel Christian Academy elementary announces closings due to flu

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Elementary students at Evangel Christian Academy will not report to school on Tuesday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 6 due to a high number of illnesses and absences.
According to Elementary Principal April Schnebelen, both students and faculty members are battling the flu. Crews will take this time to disinfect classrooms and all other student areas.
The closure does not effect students and faculty at Evangel’s middle and high schools.
