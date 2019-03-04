Bundle Up: Wind chills in the teens and 20s this morning

Good morning! Make sure to bundle up before you step out the door this morning. You’ll probably need your entire winter wardrobe: winter coat, hat, gloves and scarf. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. A north wind at 5-15 mph is putting wind chills in the teens and 20s. Other than the cold temperatures, widespread travel problems are not expected. However, snow flurries or light snow will be possible this morning, mainly north of I-30 corridor. No major accumulations or travel problems are expected at this time.
Overall, today is going to be a cloudy to mostly cloudy and cold day. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A north wind at 5-10 mph will likely keep wind chills in the low 30s all day, so you’ll need your winter coat all day. The clouds will start to decrease late this afternoon and evening.
With decreasing clouds and quite conditions, temperatures will drop like a rock this evening and overnight. Most places will drop below freezing by 8 or 9 p.m. and stay below freezing through 9 or 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the 20s. However, a few places north of I-30 could drop into the teens by Tuesday morning. A hard freeze will be possible, so make sure to protect the 4 P's: people, pets, plants and pipes.
On Tuesday, the sun will finally return. Despite a ton of sunshine, it's not going to be very warm. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures will continue to warm the rest of the week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 50s.
Thursday and Friday will be even warmer. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 60s and in the low to mid 70s on Friday. Clouds and a little wet weather will also return by the end of the work week as well.
Our rain and storms chances will increase this weekend as our next big weather maker will arrive on Saturday. Rain and storms will be likely on Saturday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible as well. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s. Right now, Sunday will be the better half of the weekend because it will be the drier and sunnier half. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s.
Have a great Monday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
