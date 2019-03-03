8th Annual Mardi Gras Bash at Marilynn’s Place

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Crewe of Highland Mardi Gras parade will take place today. Those looking for a place to party before or after the parade, can go to Marilynn’s Place.
The 8th Annual Marilynn’s Place Mardi Gras Bash will take place today at Marilynn’s Place on Fern Ave. The event is free to attend.
The party kicked off at 9:00 a.m. and will continue through 10:00 p.m. VIP passes will be available and you can find a variety of crawfish, meat pies and gumbo.
There will face painting, local beer, and live music from Ouro Boar, Easy Money, Junior the Third and That Girl DJ.
