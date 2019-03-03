Divers recover bodies from Red River; plane crash victims identified

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Caddo Parish deputies confirm a diving team has finished pulling up the wreckage of a downed plane that landed in the Red River on Feb. 28.
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the two people as Richard C. Lennard, 61 and Michael S. Hollis, 56.
Lennard was piloting the plane at the time of the crash, both men’s bodies were taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital for autopsies.
Family and friends of the two men have spent days at the staging site waiting for the confirmation of the two victims.
“Richard and Michael cared deeply for their families and wanted to leave them a legacy,” says family friend Eric Hatfield.
Officials are still investigating the circumstances that caused the crash.
