Cold evening, frigid start to your Monday

It will be a cold start to next week. Temperatures to start on Monday with range from the mid 20s to low 30s, but it could feel like we are in the teens to low 20s. You will need all the winter gear out the door: heavy coat, hat, glove, and a scarf. Highs on Monday only reach the low 40s in Shreveport and other areas will struggle to get into the 40s. Clouds stick in the forecast Monday, but the sun will return Tuesday. Highs stay cold in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday.