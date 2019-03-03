Cold evening, frigid start to your Monday

The cold air has made its way into the ArkLaTex. Winds will be sustaining across the entire ArkLaTex tonight from 10-15mph from the north. This is funneling in lots of cold air into our area. Temperatures will be in the 40s most of your evening, but it will be feeling like the 20s and 30s. Some drizzle is possible, otherwise cloudy skies.
A Wind Advisory is in still effect for for McCurtain, Red River, Franklin, Titus, Camp, Morris, Wood, Upshur, Smith, Gregg, Rusk, & Cherokee counties starting at 9am until 6pm tonight.
It will be a cold start to next week. Temperatures to start on Monday with range from the mid 20s to low 30s, but it could feel like we are in the teens to low 20s. You will need all the winter gear out the door: heavy coat, hat, glove, and a scarf. Highs on Monday only reach the low 40s in Shreveport and other areas will struggle to get into the 40s. Clouds stick in the forecast Monday, but the sun will return Tuesday. Highs stay cold in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday.
Wednesday looks to have highs in the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible Thursday, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 60s.
Our next weather maker moves in by the end of next week. Scattered rain and thunderstorms move back in the forecast on Friday with highs near 70. Rain and thunderstorms look likely next Saturday with highs in the low 70s. A few of them could be strong, so we will continue to keep you updated. Partly cloudy Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
