Texarkana Police searching for suspect wanted in shooting death

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for shooting his uncle.
Antonio Labrada Hernandez, 23, shot his uncle Antonio Labrada, 30 with a rifle on the 2300 block of Summerhill Road on Saturday Mar. 2, 2019 around midnight.
When officers arrived on the scene they found Labrada lying in the front lawn with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was not breathing, CPR efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.
A witness stated seeing the two men arguing over money, Labrada and Hernandez physically fought in the front yard before Hernandez shot him once and fled.
An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for Hernandez. Anyone with information on Hernandez is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.
