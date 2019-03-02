Recovery crew arrives to the scene of missing aircraft in Red River

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Commercial divers have begun searching the Red River, Saturday, Mar.1, 2019, following the discovery of a missing plane in the waters.
Bossier sheriff’s deputies have confirmed the plane went down into the Red River on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
The barge carrying the divers and their equipment from Morgan City arrived at the search location at 9 a.m.
Officials expected the trip to the crash location will take the crew about three hours.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.