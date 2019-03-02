Rain and thunderstorms move in tonight

Good morning! Another cloudy day in store for the ArkLaTex. You may need a light jacket this morning with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 40s. Don't expect sunshine today, but our rain chances stay slim throughout the day. Highs later this afternoon in the low 60s.
A few light showers are possible after 7pm tonight. If you have any plans tonight, bring the umbrella just in case. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase after 10pm tonight across the ArkLaTex, with the majority of the heavy rain moving in overnight tonight. Severe weather threat stays low with the system moving through, but an isolated strong storm can't be ruled out. A few gusty winds and small hail could be possible if a storm strengthens.
Thunderstorms will impact your Sunday morning. Widespread rain starts in the early morning hours and will continue to through the late morning hours. Again, severe weather threat looks low and the bigger chance of stronger storms has moved eastward, but a strong storm is possible. Most places will reach their high temperature in the morning hours. As the cold front pushes through, it will shift winds from the north and northwest funneling in much colder air. Temperatures in the afternoon will cool into the mid to upper 40s and will continue to cool through the evening. Winds will sustain from the north between 10-15, gusting up to 25mph. This means that it will feel even cooler. If you have any afternoon/evening plans Sunday, make sure to grab the heavier coat.
It will be a cold start to next week. Temperatures to start on Monday with range from the mid 20s to low 30s, but it could feel like we are in the low 20s. Highs on Monday only reach the low 40s in Shreveport and other areas will struggle to get into the 40s. Clouds stick in the forecast Monday, but the sun will return Tuesday. Highs stay cold in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday.
Wednesday looks to have highs in the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible Thursday, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 60s. Scattered rain and thunderstorms move back in the forecast on Friday with highs near 70.
Have a good day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
