Rain and thunderstorms move in tonight

Thunderstorms will impact your Sunday morning. Widespread rain starts in the early morning hours and will continue to through the late morning hours. Again, severe weather threat looks low and the bigger chance of stronger storms has moved eastward, but a strong storm is possible. Most places will reach their high temperature in the morning hours. As the cold front pushes through, it will shift winds from the north and northwest funneling in much colder air. Temperatures in the afternoon will cool into the mid to upper 40s and will continue to cool through the evening. Winds will sustain from the north between 10-15, gusting up to 25mph. This means that it will feel even cooler. If you have any afternoon/evening plans Sunday, make sure to grab the heavier coat.