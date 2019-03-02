Man found dead in East Texas home; girlfriend arrested for murder

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department have made an arrest in the case of a decomposing body found in an East Texas home on Friday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Lamarya Bradley, 54, of Texarkana, TX has been arrested for the murder of her boyfriend Willis Sanders.
Sanders’ body was found on Friday, Mar. 1, 2019 by his landlord laying on the floor of his room. His body, badly decomposed, was sent to Dallas for autopsy.
A suspicious wound to the head and other evidence at the scene indicated to police that his death may have been caused by foul play.
Investigators found over the course of the investigation that Sanders had not been seen for several days and was known to fight with his girlfriend, Bradley.
Bradley is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail, on a $1 million bond.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.