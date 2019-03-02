Krewe of Gemini Parade rolls down Shreveport Saturday

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -If you need some more Mardi Gras Beads and treats, the Krewe of Gemini has you covered.
Saturday March 2nd, the krewe will hit the streets of Shreveport for their annual parade.
This year’s theme is Gemini’s World Adventure. They’ll have over 20 floats representing different countries from around the world.
Saturday’s parade will begin in downtown Shreveport at the intersection of Clyde Fant Parkway and will continue down the parkway onto the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway and end near the Duck Pond in the Broadmoor neighborhood. The parade will begin at 4 p.m.
The krewe held its float loading party on Friday night. Hundreds of people showed up to take an up close look at this year’s floats.
For a look at the entire parade route, visit ArkLaTex Weekend.
