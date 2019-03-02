Funeral arrangements announced for Domanique Jones

Domanique Jones, 18
By KSLA Staff | March 1, 2019 at 6:27 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 6:27 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The details for a young athlete's funeral services have been announced on Friday afternoon.

A viewing of Domanique Jones is being held on Friday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the memorial chapel of Precious Memories Mortuary, 4017 Greenwood road, according to his obituary.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9 at the Green Oaks High School Gymnasium, 2550 Thomas E. Howard Drive, Shreveport, LA 71107.

Interment will follow the funeral service at Roundgrove Memorial Gardens

Family members have requested that no photos of Jones be taken at any time.

