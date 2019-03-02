Family-friends speak out while diving crews work to recover plane in Red River

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A professional diving team from Morgan City, LA is working with Caddo and Bossier sheriff deputies to retrieve the plane they located in the Red River on Friday.
The FAA reported two people killed in the crash, but have not released their names.
The diving crew is working near Wells Island Road in Shreveport with a barge. Due to current river conditions, deputies say retrieving the plane is difficult.
“We want people to know that this is going to take some time,” Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says. “The current river current and water level is making it difficult for the divers.”
The families of the two people who were killed in the crash are at the staging area, waiting for the confirmation of their deaths.
A family friend of both of the two people killed the the crash spoke about their legacies.
“They would help others succeed in business and cared deeply for their families,” Eric Hatfield says.
Hatfield also mentioned how often two people would fly together.
“They didn’t buy a plane for status, they had a passion for flight,” Hatfield says.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.