ALERT: Storms move in tonight, cold blast by Monday

An arctic cold front will be pushing through the ArkLaTex later tonight and into your Sunday morning. This will bring widespread rain and storms chances along with a return of winter-like temperatures.
A few light showers are possible after 7pm tonight. If you have any plans tonight, bring the umbrella just in case. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase after 10pm tonight across the ArkLaTex, with the majority of the heavy rain moving in overnight tonight. Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel takes you through the latest timeline below.
Severe weather threat stays low with the system moving through, but an isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out. A few gusty winds and small hail could be possible if a storm strengthens.
For the most part, today should stay dry. Lots of clouds will be in the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 50s, low 60s around the area.
If you are headed out to the Krewe of Gemini parade in Shreveport today, the rain should stay away for the most part. Expect cloudy skies and a chance of light shower towards the end of the parade.
Thunderstorms will impact your Sunday morning. Widespread rain starts in the early morning hours and will continue to through the late morning hours. Again, severe weather threat looks low and the bigger chance of stronger storms has moved eastward, but a strong storm is possible.
Most places will reach their high temperature in the morning hours. As the cold front pushes through, it will shift winds from the north and northwest funneling in much colder air. Temperatures in the afternoon will cool into the mid to upper 40s and will continue to cool through the evening.
Winds will sustain from the north between 10-15, gusting up to 25mph. This means that it will feel even cooler. If you have any afternoon/evening plans Sunday, make sure to grab the heavier coat.
MARDI GRAS PARADES SUNDAY: If you plan to head to any parades on Sunday, gran the heavier coat and keep your gloves, hat, and scarf handy. Temperatures will cool throughout the evening hours and north winds will make it feel even colder.
It will be a cold start to next week. Temperatures to start on Monday with range from the mid 20s to low 30s, but it could feel like we are in the low 20s. Highs on Monday only reach the low 40s in Shreveport and other areas will struggle to get into the 40s. Clouds stick in the forecast as well.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team continue to be your First Alert on the impacts from this system. Here’s how you can always get the very latest updates:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.