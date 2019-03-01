Upshur County searching for missing 91-year-old man

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a missing 91-year-old man.
Moody Pool, who lives in the Rosewood area, was last seen by his family on Wednesday. According to Upshur County Sheriff Deputy Marty Massoletti, Pool was driving a black extended cab 2007 Ford F-150. His Texas license plate is DVB 6653.
Moody was seen later in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, where he got his vehicle stuck on Bert Kouns Loop, off the roadway. He had not been considered a missing person at that time, so they helped get his vehicle back on the road and headed toward Gilmer.
However, he did not make it to Gilmer, Massoletti said. He has not been seen since. He said a Silver Alert has not been issued by Texas DPS because Pool does not suffer from Alzheimer’s or dementia, which is the agency’s criteria.
Anyone with information on Pool’s whereabouts should contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 903-843-2541.
