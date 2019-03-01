4th Annual Golden Gator Gumbo Cookoff, Krewe De Provenance Parade

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Get ready for the 4th annual Golden Gator Gumbo Cookoff. The Krewe De Provenance Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Windrush Park on Saturday, Mar. 2. The Gator Gumbo Cookoff event is free.
The cost to register for the parade is $10; you can have up to six riders. The guest list for the event will feature celebrity Mixologist, Andy Flook.
Professor Porkchop and the Dirty Dishes will provide live music. Lowder King Cakes for sale by Holy Angels.
The Golden Gator Gumbo Cook-Off will feature live judging from celebrities and local area chefs.
Following the Krewe De Provenance parade, the after-party will be held at Frank’s Louisiana Kitchen at 1:30 p.m.
For more information, visit yourprovenance.com.
