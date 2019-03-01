Shreveport Police looking for suspects in two car thefts

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police say car theft isn’t on the rise — but it is a common crime in Shreveport.
Police are asking for help identifying two people that are suspected of car theft. On February 17, police say a thief stole a vehicle from a home on 200 block of Martha Drive.
One week later, a car in the 3400 block of Johnette Street was broken into and robbed. Police have released the surveillance video of both crimes on their Facebook page.
“There are many extra precautions you can take to protect your car from thieves,” Audio Anarchy owner Brandon Buck says. “Removing your valuables, adding an extra alarm system and most importantly locking your doors at night can deter thieves.”
Buck recommends installing another alarm system in your vehicle that has GPS capabilities. This helps find your car if someone steals it.
If you recognize anyone from the video, you’re asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.