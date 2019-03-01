Search efforts turn to recovery of plane that went down in Red River

(KSLA) - Authorities met with Federal Aviation Administration officials and others this morning to begin coordinating the recovery of a small, private plane that went down Thursday in Red River.
The Bossier and Caddo sheriff’s offices’ marine patrols have found what they believe to be the downed aircraft in about 16 feet of water.
The site is roughly a half-mile south of Interstate 220 just north of Shreveport’s Downtown Airport and just off Wells Island Road, Bossier sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.
According to a post Thursday afternoon on the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, its marine patrol used electronic equipment to find what they believe could be the aircraft fuselage in the water.
The video below, shared Friday morning, shows members of the Bossier and Caddo sheriffs’ marine patrols locating what they believe to be the area where the airplane went down.
