Man missing from Upshur County found by passersby on Interstate 20

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man reported as missing out of Upshur County has now been located.
Ninety-one-year-old Moody Pool, of Rosewood was found along Interstate 20 in Smith County about 10 a.m. Friday. Witnesses say they saw the vehicle on the side of the road and saw an elderly man trying to stand and they pulled over to assist.
Pool appeared disoriented and requested a drink of water.
Pool’s family posted a message to social media after he was found.
“Update! Moody Pool has been found. He’s being taken by ambulance to the hospital to get checked out, but it looks like he is just dehydrated and disoriented. Thank you SO MUCH for all of the prayers, calls, texts, shares, and searches!”
Pool was last seen by family on Wednesday. Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said Pool was last seen on Bert Kouns Loop in Caddo Parish, Louisiana. He was heading toward Gilmer, Texas.
Pool did not arrive at his destination and officials began searching for him.
The license plate of the pickup matches the number released in the missing person’s report.
Pool is receiving treatment at the scene.
