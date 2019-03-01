Former Caddo Commissioner and sister facing 18 additional charges

A federal grand jury has indicted Caddo Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne, 51, and his sister Belena C. Turner, 46, both of Shreveport, on eighteen additional charges as of February 28. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A federal grand jury has filed additional charges against a former Caddo Commissioner and his sister.

Lynn D. Cawthorne, 51 and Belena C. Turner, 47 face 18 additional money laundering charges. The pair has pled not guilty.

The pair were first charged last year, accused of stealing more than half a million dollars from a summer feeding program between the years of 2011 and 2015.

The first indictment was filed on April 26, and included eight counts related to wire fraud.

If convicted, they could face 20 years in prison for each wire fraud and money laundering count.

