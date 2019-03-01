Drug maker recalls 87 lots of blood pressure medication

RECALL: 87 lots of Losartan Potassium
By NNS | March 1, 2019 at 12:48 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 12:48 PM

(NNS) - Camber Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling 87 lots of a drug used to treat blood pressure and congestive heart failure.

The FDA says the recall of Losartan Potassium is due to traces of NMBA, a potential human carcinogen.

The affected products come in doses of 25, 50 and 100 milligrams.

The company urges consumers to consult their doctor before stopping treatment.

Since 2018, there have been at least 19 recalls of versions of the drug over cancer fears.

Click here for the FDA’s full list of the recalled medications.

Copyright 2019 NNS/KSLA. All rights reserved.