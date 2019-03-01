Cold start to your Friday

It will be a cold start to next week. Temperatures to start on Monday with range from the mid 20s to low 30s, but it could feel even colder than that! Highs on Monday only reach the low 40s in Shreveport and other areas will struggle to get into the 40s. Clouds stick in the forecast Monday, but the sun will return Tuesday. Highs stay cold in the mid 40s Tuesday. Wednesday looks to have highs in the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible Thursday, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 60s.