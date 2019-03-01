Cold start to your Friday

Good morning! Some of you around the ArkLaTex will need to your yourself a few extra minutes on that morning commute today. Patchy fog will be around the area that could reduce visibility to under a mile. Take it slow and don't forget to use those low beam lights. Everyone will have chilly temperatures to start. As you head out the door temperatures will range from the low 30s to low 40s around the ArkLaTex. Grab the heavier coat!
Today will be warmer than yesterday, but not by much. Highs later today in the mid 50s. Excessive cloud cover continues in the forecast, so don't expect a whole lot of sunshine. A few peaks may be possible. Lows tonight won't drop too much into the low 50s.
Things get tricky this weekend as a arctic cold front starts to approach the ArkLaTex. A warm front will lift from the south Saturday, prompting scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast. Most of these will be in the afternoon and evening hours. A few of these could be strong, mainly across the northern half of the area. Highs will be warm in the mid 60s.
The strong cold front will start to push through Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 60s to start, but by the afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Rain and thunderstorms will impact your morning and should clear out by the later afternoon hours. Gusty wind could be possible with some stronger storms across NW Louisiana.
It will be a cold start to next week. Temperatures to start on Monday with range from the mid 20s to low 30s, but it could feel even colder than that! Highs on Monday only reach the low 40s in Shreveport and other areas will struggle to get into the 40s. Clouds stick in the forecast Monday, but the sun will return Tuesday. Highs stay cold in the mid 40s Tuesday. Wednesday looks to have highs in the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible Thursday, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 60s.
Have a good day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
