Body of decomposing man found in East Texas home, authorities investigating

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - An autopsy is ordered after the body of a man was discovered in a Texarkana home on Friday afternoon.
It happened in the 2100 block of W. 10th St. in Texarkana, Texas at a home where rooms were rented out to different people. Authorities got the call about mid-afternoon.
A 61-year-old man rented one of the rooms. Authorities say that people realized they hadn’t seen them in a while.
Someone opened the door to his room to check on him and found that he had been dead for some time.
The body had started to decompose.
Officials are investigating this as an unexplained death. Authorities have not released the man’s identity at this time.
