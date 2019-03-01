ALERT: Strong cold front arrives this weekend

There have been some changes to the overall timing of the strong front. On Thursday, the forecast models showed the front coming through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Now they are showing the front coming through Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Rain and storms are still likely to develop from north to south across the area Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. A few strong storms capable of hail and strong wind gusts will be possible. The greatest threat of severe weather will likely stay east of the ArkLaTex. With the later timing of the front, the colder air working south will be delayed a little. Sunday morning looks mild. We’ll likely wake up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s area wide. As the front moves through temperatures will drop and the wind will pick up out the north. Temperatures are still expected to drop through the 50s and 40s Sunday afternoon and evening. Lows Sunday night will be near or below freezing in most locations. With a stiff north wind, wind chills could be in the teens and 20s Monday morning.