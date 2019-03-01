ALERT: Strong cold front arrives this weekend

The weekend forecast will revolve around a strong cold front that will blast through the ArkLaTex on Sunday. This front will bring in a cold blast of air, which we are really going to feel early next week, and rain and a few strong storms.
The rest of the day is going to be cloudy and cool. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 40s along north of I-30 to near or just above 50 degrees along and south of I-20. Despite the blanket of clouds, our rain chances are not very good. Patchy areas of light rain/ mist can’t be ruled out. Most will not need their rain gear this evening. Temperatures will not tumble too far this evening or tonight, but you’ll still need a heavy jacket if you are going to be out and about. Lows will range from the upper 30s north of I-30 to the upper 40s along and south of I-20. The forecast low for Shreveport is 49 degrees. The clouds will linger tonight and a little bit of light rain can’t be ruled out either.
Overall, Saturday is looking like a cloudy, mild day. Highs on Saturday will be near or above 60 degrees across most of the area. The I-30 corridor could be a little cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Despite the clouds, our rain chances will slight at best most of the day. However, light rain or a few showers will start to develop Saturday evening into Saturday night, mainly along and north of I-30. Right now, it looks like most of the Krewe of Gemini parade will be dry. Temperatures at the start of the parade will be near or above 60 degrees and in the mid to upper 50s by the end of it.
Temperatures will generally hold steady Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few places could even warm a few degrees. Scattered showers and storms will be possible late Saturday into Saturday night. Even though the threat is very low, an isolated strong to severe storm, or two, can't be ruled out. If strong storms develop, they could produce hail. Right now, damaging winds and tornadoes are not expected Saturday night.
There have been some changes to the overall timing of the strong front. On Thursday, the forecast models showed the front coming through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Now they are showing the front coming through Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Rain and storms are still likely to develop from north to south across the area Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. A few strong storms capable of hail and strong wind gusts will be possible. The greatest threat of severe weather will likely stay east of the ArkLaTex. With the later timing of the front, the colder air working south will be delayed a little. Sunday morning looks mild. We’ll likely wake up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s area wide. As the front moves through temperatures will drop and the wind will pick up out the north. Temperatures are still expected to drop through the 50s and 40s Sunday afternoon and evening. Lows Sunday night will be near or below freezing in most locations. With a stiff north wind, wind chills could be in the teens and 20s Monday morning.
Even though a little light rain could linger, most of the Krewe of Highland parade will be dry on Sunday. Expect temperatures to be in the low to mid 50s at the start of the parade and quickly drop into and through the 40s during the parade. It’s also going to be windy with a NW winds at 10-20 mph.
The start of next week will be cloudy and cold. Highs on Monday will near or just above 40 degrees. More area wide freezes will be possible Monday and Tuesday nights. The sun will finally start to return on Tuesday. Temperatures will start to warm by the middle of next week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 50s and in the 60s on Thursday and Friday. More showers and storms will be possible by the end of next week.
